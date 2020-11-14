LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation is taking immediate action after they were alerted of several overhead highway lights not working in the Spaghetti Bowl near downtown.
“This is something we take very seriously. Safety is NDOT’s first priority -- top priority. So we are working diligently to fix this issue,” said NDOT spokesperson Adrienne Packer.
Packer said copper wire thefts not only impact drivers, but Nevada taxpayers, too.
“We also had an issue in 2005, 2006 on U.S. 95 when we were putting in sound walls and copper wire was stolen. And we spent $80,000 to replace it,” said Packer.
Packer also said NDOT is working on ways to prevent thefts from occurring, to cut down on money taxpayers have to spend for repairs.
“In fact, after Project Neon, they stole copper wiring [in the] I-15, Charleston area. We replaced it on a Tuesday and it was gone on a Thursday,” she said.
She said costs so far to replace stolen copper wire at the Spaghetti Bowl are around $7,000.
"We’re trying to fix it quickly because we realize 300,000 people pass through the Spaghetti Bowl each day and that’s about a tenth of the state’s population,” said Packer.
Packer said the agency has alerted the Nevada Highway Patrol about the issue, as well as recycling centers where people might try to sell stolen copper wire. She said NDOT believes stolen material may also be making its way to Arizona and California.
Packer said NDOT has a November 25 goal of getting the lights back on at the Spaghetti Bowl, which is the day before Thanksgiving.
