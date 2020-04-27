FOX5 Las Vegas - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) invites the public to comment on proposed changes to the planning transportation projects and improvements outlined in the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
The STIP is a four-year planning document listing federal and state-funded transportation projects, and significant local transportation improvements funded through local and/or state funds (Federal Aid Highway Act and the Federal Transit Act).
These projects improve Nevada’s transportation system, including adding lanes, constructing new roads and intersection improvements along with certain road maintenance projects. It also includes transit, rail, pedestrian walkway and bicycle facility projects.
The public can comment on the document by visiting the “Planning” section of nevadadot.com.
The public can stay up to date and provide feedback on Nevada state transportation throughout the year by attending NDOT public meetings.
More resources are available at https://www.nevadadot.com/projects-programs/proposed-transportation-projects .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.