LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rather than close eight streets as originally proposed, the Nevada Department of Transportation is proposing to close only three streets under the U.S. 95.
Downtown Access Project renovations are planned from Mojave Road to Rancho Drive under U.S. 95. The department aims to address aging infrastructure, safety and travel times on the roads that under the overpass.
After conducting a public survey over five weeks, the department is proposing to keep 4th, 7th, 10th, 15th and 21st streets open. The streets that would remain closed include 8th, 14th and 16th streets.
To adjust for the shape of the freeway, 19th Street is proposed for closure in the recessed design. The proposed street closures are based on responses from more than 450 local residents and businesses, according to NDOT.
Additional information about the project can be found a www.ndotdap.com.
