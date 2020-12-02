LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NDOT announced multiple road closures in the south valley next week for work on the Brightline West high-speed rail project.
According to NDOT, nighttime closures will be in effect for several days at I-15 and St. Rose Parkway for "exploratory geotechnical boring."
Below are the closures to be aware of:
Sunday Night – Monday Morning (December 6-7)
The southbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 6, until 5:30 a.m., December 7, in Clark County.
Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (December 7-8)
The northbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 7, until 5:30 a.m., December 8, in Clark County.
Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (December 8-9)
The northbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 8, until 5:30 a.m., December 9, in Clark County.
Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning (December 9-10)
The northbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 9, until 5:30 a.m., December 10, in Clark County.
Thursday Night – Friday Morning (December 10-11)
The northbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., December 10, until 5:30 a.m., December 11, in Clark County.
