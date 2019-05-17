LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation said it finished a $1.5 million safety upgrade for pedestrians along a 14-mile stretch on Boulder Highway.
The project improved eight different sections by adding midblock crossings with flashing overhead lights, warning signs and lights, as well as new crosswalks, NDOT said.
"Southern Nevada's boom growth has altered the make-up of Boulder Highway since its inception, adding densely-knit subdivisions, schools and businesses where previously there were none, creating greater street-level interaction," Tony Illia, public information officer for NDOT, said. "However, these are only interim safety improvements until a full corridor makeover can occur."
The Boulder Highway safety improvements were made at:
- Oakey Boulevard
- The Boulder Palms Senior Apartment community
- Whitney Avenue
- Hamilton Avenue
- Corn Street
- Foster Avenue
- Lowery Street
- Veterans Affairs Southeast Clinic
Many of the safety upgrades include pedestrian crossing warning signs, new crosswalks, rapid flashing light beacons in both directions, median upgrades and new Danish offsets, NDOT said.
Construction along Boulder Highway is scheduled to finish by summer 2019 to make the highway more pedestrian-friendly.
