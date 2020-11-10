LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you drive through the Spaghetti Bowl, where several highways intersect near downtown, you may have noticed some dark roads in places.
Several of the overhead highway lights are not on.
"So we have notified our maintenance managers and district engineer to go out, check into the matter further," said Nevada Department of Transportation spokesperson Tony Illia.
Heather Porter, who is homeless and stays in the area, says other people sleep in parts of the Spaghetti Bowl.
"We really try not to walk on the road. We try to stay up out of the streets as much as possible because we know how dangerous it can be," she said.
Illia says it is not safe for people to sleep along the highways and said they are technically trespassing. However, he said NDOT has cut back on homeless camp clean-up to help keep COVID-19 from spreading.
Illia said there could be a few reasons why the lights aren’t on, including a possible electrical short, blown fuse or even burned out bulbs. While the cause is uncertain right now, Illia is sure of one thing.
"We're confident that we can get this issue remedied quickly and shortly," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.