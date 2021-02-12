LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation is hiring 40 college interns who are looking to gain on-the-job training in engineering and construction.
The internships will take place May through Aug. 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending on education and experience. Applicants must be a high school graduate and currently enrolled in a college program.
Interns will gain experience in civil and environmental engineering, highway construction, maintenance, surveying, asset management, traffic engineering, ADA compliance and civil rights, environmental stewardship and bridge inspection, the department said.
Applications are being accepted through Feb. 26 for positions in Carson City, Las Vegas, Reno, Elko, Ely, Tonopah, and Winnemucca.
Applications can be submitted by selecting the “careers” link on the Nevada Department of Transportation's website.
