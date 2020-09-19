LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation urged drivers to remain safe on Monday due to the Las Vegas Raiders home opener.
In a media release, the agency said they expect drivers near Allegiant Stadium, near I-15 and Russell Road, to want to "catch a glimpse" of the excitement due to the game on September 21.
“While we understand the genuine excitement surrounding Southern Nevada’s first NFL game, we caution motorists not to stop on the freeway or local roads to catch a glimpse,” said Tony Illia, with NDOT in a written statement. “One vehicle stopping, followed by another and then another can cause a serious chain reaction with damaging effects.”
NDOT said no part of the game will be visible from outside the stadium.
There are no planned road closures, but an influx of spectators is still expected at and near the stadium.
“Please be courteous to other drivers, and don’t do anything that could potentially harm you or others,” wrote Illia.
