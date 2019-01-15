MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) — Snow coated the slopes and roadways of Mt. Charleston and local NDOT crews are working around the clock to keep drivers safe.
“This snow is pretty wet,” said NDOT snowplow driver Adam Allred. “It will pack on your tires, especially if you have street tires. You lose traction pretty easily.”
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Las Vegas Metro police said they were also keeping a close eye on the mountain, helping unsuspecting drivers who get stuck in the snow.
“When you get too many people up here then there’s no where for them to park. They start parking in the road,” said Allred as Metro Police helped pull a car from the side of the road. “They get stuck.”
Allred said he deals with a lot of drivers on the mountain, including ones that speed around plow drivers.
“They cut in front of us,” said Allred. “They aren’t good drivers in the valley so when they come up here and see snow its worse.”
Allred said most people who get into trouble when they go to the mountain are not prepared.
“Make sure you come prepared with snow chains because you will get turned back down the the hill if you don’t,” said Allred. “Bring water and warm clothes because I see people out here in shorts and sandals all the time.”
