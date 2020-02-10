LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday is activating some of its digital traffic signs on Las Vegas Valley freeways.
Forty-two Active Traffic Management (ATM) freeway signs were installed along north and southbound Interstate 15 between Russell Road and Washington Avenue as well as along U.S. Highway 95 between Valley View and Las Vegas boulevards as part of Project NEON, according to a news release.
Starting Monday, drivers will notice digital speed limit signs to the right side of the ATM truss structures, along with lit HOV signs to the left.
Once testing is complete, the full-color LED overhead signs will provide real-time driver information about planned and unplanned incidents, speed limit changes and lane use control, the release said.
The entire ATM sign system is expected to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.