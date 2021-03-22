LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A minimum-security inmate walked away from Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City on Sunday.
The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) announced that the 34-year-old man Jonathan Autry was reported missing at 1 a.m. scheduled.
Escape procedures were initiated around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, and search teams remain in effect, according to the NDOC.
Autry arrived at the Nevada Department of Corrections on Dec. 2, 2020, from Washoe County. He is serving a sentence of 24 to 60 months for two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses, 1 count of fraudulent use of a credit card and 1 count making counterfeit money.
Autry is described as 6', 200 lbs. with blue eyes and red hair. He has a military symbol tattoo on his left arm, praying hands on his right arm, a crucifix and military symbol on his chest, and a tribal and military symbol on his back.
A retake warrant has been issued. Anyone with information about Autry's location is advised to call call 9-1-1.
