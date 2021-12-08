LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an "incident" at the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Wednesday.
According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, a group of nearly 25 inmates in one unit at Southern Desert Correctional Center were involved in a group disturbance around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The inmates refused to enter their cells or follow orders, authorities said.
NDOC added that the inmates also started two small fires, which were extinguished before causing significant damage.
About 15 inmates were transported to higher security prisons, NDOC reported.
Units responded and officers established a perimeter outside for extra security, according to police. Officers never entered the prison.
NDOT says that minor injuries were reported and treated onsite.
Southern Desert Correctional Center is on U.S. 95 before Indian Springs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
