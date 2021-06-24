LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections updated visitation guidelines for state prisons.
NDOC officials announced on Thursday, June 24, that all Nevada prisons will be transitioning to phase two guidelines for inmate visitation.
Under phase two, fully vaccinated inmates will not be required to wear masks during visits. Visitors on the other hand will be required to wear face coverings without valves, slits or holes, NDOC said.
Inmates will be allowed three visitors instead of two, and visits per week will increase to every two weeks. Visitation will remain in two-hour increments. Out of state guests can request more time through the Warden's office.
NDOC Director Charles Daniels said the decision to include every institution was based on current visitation numbers and the low rate of infection within NDOC facilities.
“We are looking to balance the mental-health and social well-being benefits to offenders and families afforded through visitation and the ongoing risk of COVID-19,” Daniels said. “Based on the number of visitors we’ve had over the past 30 days, we are confident we can increase visitors without compromising social- distancing standards.”
Visitors will still be required to pass a rapid COVID-19 test prior arriving.
Visits can be scheduled through the NDOC website. Information about the updated mask policies can also be found online.
