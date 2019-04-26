LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The second teen accused of making racist, violent threats at Arbor View High School learned his fate on Friday.
The judge ordered him to nine months at Spring Mountain Youth Camp.
Parents from the group No Racism in Schools #1865 filled the courtroom Friday morning. Several of their own children were targeted in the racist posts on Instagram that circulated Arbor View in March.
“Someone else had taken our pictures and wanted to shoot and kill us because we are black,” one of the students pictured said in court. “That hurt. I go to school with racist kids, I realized.”
On the other side of the courtroom sat one of the two teens who prosecutors said was behind the Instagram account.
The teen’s lawyer said the account started as a joke and his client did not play as large of a role as the first teen who received his disposition from the court.
“They’re scared. They’re remorseful. This kid has made a mistake,” the defendant’s lawyer told the judge.
“It sucks that it takes me getting arrested to realize that. I’m so sorry,” the teen said through tears.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Brigid Duffy said that’s not an excuse.
“The power of social media that is disrupting our kids in schools – they say it’s a joke, but we don’t take it as a joke,” Duffy said. “Clearly this case has impacted our entire community. It has caused unrest and uneasiness in our schools.”
Both Arbor View teens got the same sentence: nine months at Spring Mountain Youth Camp. Duffy explained time needed to complete program could be shorter. But it will include a forestry program, in which the teens will work with others of all backgrounds and races.
“When you threaten to hurt anyone it’s not a joke. It’s real,” Duffy said. “We’ve seen it throughout the country. We’ve seen the mass shootings. We’ve seen children killing children. And it being a joke is not a defense.”
The D.A.’s office created the new program at Spring Mountain specifically after this incident.
“We’ll ask for psychological evaluations to keep our community safe. The program that these two teens will be going to will be designed to address bias and racism as well as the school threats,” she said.
Duffy hopes this sends a strong message to students, parents and the community.
“There are a range of consequences within the juvenile justice system and on first petitions are we very rarely sending children out of the community,” Duffy said. “But when you are disrupting school and you’re making threats that cause other children terror, trauma and anxiety, it is not a joke.”
Duffy said school threat cases land on her desk every week. In 90% of them, the defendants claim they weren’t being serious.
Duffy said the trend needs to stop.
“They’re all fueled by some sort of hatred or bullying,” she said. “This one happens to be fueled by race, which is a huge topic, an important topic and one that I’m hopeful that our juvenile justice center is ready to address.”
Clark County School District police said a third student was also cited for cyber bullying in connection with this case.
