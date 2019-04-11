PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help in locating a trio of men suspected of digging for gold on Ted Binion's private property in Pahrump.
Gambling mogul Ted Binion died more than 20 years ago. But since then, the rumors haven’t. Instead, deputies said three people were part of the latest attempt to find Binion’s big prize.
In 1998, Ted Binion died. His death was considered suspicious, but that wasn’t the only thing that was a mystery.
Rumors started to fly about a dead man’s final request to hide his fortune.
According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, a manager of Binion's property spoke to detectives that surveillance photos captured three men entering and exiting the property with shovels in their hands on March 30.
Several holes were discovered on "the main structure on the property," NCSO said. Detectives also found a demolished brick barbecue smoker outside the main structure and another hole that had been dug near the smoker.
The manager identified one of the men as 56-year-old Richard Cleaves of Pahrump. Cleaves used to work on the property, according to the manager when he or she spoke to detectives.
Cleaves had previously been arrested by NCSO on Jan. 27, 2017 after he was found digging holes on the property, the sheriff's office said. Cleaves told detectives he read online that there were millions of dollars worth of gold buried on Binion's property, and that he wanted to find it.
"There is a long standing rumor within Nye County that Binion has buried a large amount a precious metals, including silver bars, on this property and others that he owned," a spokesperson for NCSO said in a video statement.
In 1998, NCSO found $5 million worth of silver on property owned by Binion near Highway 160 in Pahrump, the sheriff's office said.
Cleaves has not been arrested in the burglary attempt. Detectives are looking and working to identify the other two suspects.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident was urged to contact NCSO at 775-751-7000.
