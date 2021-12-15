LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Icy road conditions caused the closure of US-95 between Beatty and Tonopah, local authorities said early Wednesday morning.
According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, their deputies and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol troopers are responding to the hazardous road conditions.
Avoid the area and use alternate routes.
An estimate for reopening was not providing Tuesday morning.
