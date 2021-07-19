LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect was arrested in connection with an armed barricade and hostage situation in Pahrump early Monday morning.
About 4:42 a.m., the Nye County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported barricade situation involving an armed man inside a residence in the 1000 block of Bruce Street in Pahrump.
According to police, SWAT officers made contact and were able to retrieve a hostage "with no one getting hurt." One suspect was taken into custody about two hours later.
Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue assisted on scene. Additional details will be released by the NCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.