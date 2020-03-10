LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire officials investigated a natural gas leak in a residential area in Paradise Tuesday morning.
About 9:49 a.m. the Clark County Fire Department was called to a home in the 1100 block of Coral Desert Drive near Maryland Parkway and Pebble Road to investigate a reported odor, according to Clark County Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone.
A piece of construction equipment struck a two-inch natural gas line likely containing methane, Touchstone said. Because methane is lighter than air, the gas rises quickly and dissipates into the atmosphere, causing no long-term damage.
Busted gas lines become an issue when internal structures are hit, Touchstone said. For example, if a water heater inside a basement produces a propane leak, the gas has nowhere to escape.
"Propane is a problem because it's drawn to low areas and becomes an ignition hazard," Touchstone said.
If this had been a serious issue, officials would have ordered evacuations. No major road closures occurred during the incident, according to Touchstone.
Fire officials remain on scene for Southwest Gas to investigate.
