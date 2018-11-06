UNLV Generic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University of Nevada, Las Vegas police reported a natural gas leak on campus Tuesday afternoon.

The department said the leak is on Cottage Grove, near Maryland Parkway. 

Officers restricted southbound traffic on Maryland Parkway as they awaited response from Southwest Gas crews.

Traffic was restored as of 2 p.m.

