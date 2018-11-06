LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- University of Nevada, Las Vegas police reported a natural gas leak on campus Tuesday afternoon.
The department said the leak is on Cottage Grove, near Maryland Parkway.
Reported natural gas leak at Cottage Grove and Maryland Parkway. Southbound traffic restricted on Maryland Parkway, please avoid the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/FuQyszFvti— UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) November 6, 2018
Officers restricted southbound traffic on Maryland Parkway as they awaited response from Southwest Gas crews.
Traffic was restored as of 2 p.m.
