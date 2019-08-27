LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A federal grand jury indicted a member of the Ely Shoshone Tribe in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.
According to the indictment, 28-year-old Colon Jackson was taking care of the toddler while her mother was at work on Jan. 9 in White Pine County, about six hours north of the Las Vegas Valley.
Jackson called the mother later that day and told her the girl was unconscious.
The mother returned to the home and took her daughter to an emergency room in Ely, according to the indictment. Medics later transported the girl to Salt Lake City, where she died.
Jackson is accused of abusing the girl resulting in a significant injury that would have caused her death.
“The government’s position is that the blunt force head trauma caused the victim to become unresponsive,” U.S. Attorney for the district of Nevada Nicholas Trutanich said.
The toddler’s autopsy report showed that she had a spinal fracture and other serious injuries.
“Violent crime against women and children on tribal land is a significant priority for the Department of Justice,” said Trutanich. “I am proud to be part of an organization that does its very best to protect vulnerable victims.”
Jackson faces a detention hearing on Aug. 29, and a trial was set for Oct. 22.
He faces life in prison if convicted.
