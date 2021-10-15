LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada National Guard members and their families will get a sales tax holiday over Nevada Day weekend.
According to the Nevada Dept. of Taxation, "effective July 1, Senate Bill 440 amended NRS 372.7821 and related statutes to provide an exemption from Nevada sales tax on sales of tangible personal property to certain Nevada National Guard members and their qualifying dependents living at the same physical address in Nevada."
The department says that the sales tax holiday begins on the day in which Nevada Day is observed and the Saturday and Sunday immediately following. The event this year will run from Oct. 29-31.
In May, Gov. Sisolak said the sales tax holiday would impact about 4,400 active Nevada National Guard members and their household members.
The department states that the exemption applies to:
1. A member of the Nevada National Guard who is on active status, as defined in 10 U.S.C. § 101(d)(4), and who is a resident of this State, if the sale occurs on the date on which Nevada Day is observed pursuant to NRS 236.015 or the Saturday or Sunday immediately following that day.
2. A relative of a member of the Nevada National Guard eligible for the exemption pursuant to subsection 4 who: (a) Resides in the same home or dwelling in this State as the member; and (b) Is related by blood, adoption, or marriage within the first degree of consanguinity or affinity to the member,
Those interested needed to apply no later than 30 days before the date in which Nevada Day is observed. If approved, the Department would issue a letter of exemption.
The agency notes that the exemption only applies to Nevada sales/use tax and does not provide exemption from any other tax. Any business with questions about the exemption letter should contact the Department of Taxation.
