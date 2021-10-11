LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The biggest event in the air travel industry is coming to the valley.
The National Business of Aviation Association's annual convention begins Tuesday. It was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
It will be hosted at two locations. The Las Vegas Convention Center will host air travel vendors and Henderson Executive Airport will showcase different planes on the market today.
Organizers and local leaders previewed the event and the economic boost it brings to Las Vegas.
"I think after the year and a half, nearly two years, that we've come through of this pandemic, we were never really sure how we would come through when it comes to trade shows and convention business but this is a huge sign that we are back, that we're open for business, that we're ready to welcome people back to our community" Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said.
Organizers said they're committed to reducing carbon emissions.
They said all of the aircraft that flew into the event did so with sustainable aviation fuel.
