LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Green Our Planet, a Las Vegas-based non-profit conservation organization, is gearing up to host the nation's largest student-run farmers market.
As part of the event, which is being held on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., more than 600 students from schools across Southern Nevada will gather to sell their garden-grown vegetables.
Held at the Clark County Government Amphitheater, the event occurs bi-annually each spring and fall to give Las Vegas student "farmprenuers" the opportunity to sell produce grown in their school gardens and hydroponics to the public, according to a news release.
Green Our Planet pioneered the Las Vegas school garden movement and organized the first student-run farmers market in 2013, the organization said. Since then, the program has grown exponentially. Last year, more than 100 Clark County schools held over 250 farmers markets.
