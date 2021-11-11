LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas National Horse Show is bringing together the best horses and riders in the country to the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa starting Monday, Nov. 15.
The six-day show will end with the highlight event, the $150,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 20. The event is one of only eight World Cup Final qualifying classes held in North America and attracts many of the top names in the sport.
In addition to main event, all guests on Saturday night can enjoy live entertainment, a photo booth, face painting, shopping, giveaways, and more.
The show is also home to the Marshall & Sterling Insurance/U.S. Hunter Jumper Association National Championships which gives the best, qualified riders the opportunity to compete against their peers for national titles at all levels of the sport.
Kids, families, and groups are all welcome. Kids ages 10 and under admitted for free.
For more information about the Las Vegas National Horse Show, visit www.TheLasVegasNational.com. For the full schedule of events, click here.
