LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After 10 years in Las Vegas, NASCAR announced the sport's Monster Energy Cup Series awards will move to Nashville in 2019.
The postseason awards are scheduled to be held on Dec. 5 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville, NASCAR said in a statement. The award ceremony dates back to 1981 when the event was held in New York City. The awards were relocated to Las Vegas in 2009.
“This year, we set a course to look at everything we do through a different lens, including how we celebrate the champions of our sport,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “Nashville’s energy, vibrant entertainment scene, and deep-rooted lineage in motorsports informed our decision and we believe our fans and industry will embrace the move to the Music City.”
According to a statement from NASCAR, the sport and the city of Nashville have a history that goes all the way back to 1958, when the Fairgrounds Speedway hosted 42 Monster Energy Series races from 1958 to 1984.
"Nashville also hosted what is now the Local Series Awards for a number of years," NASCAR's statement said.
Dates for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Grand Outdoors Truck Series and Regional, International and Local awards would be shifted and be held before the Monster Energy awards, according to the statement.
