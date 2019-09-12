NASCAR fans can watch drivers burn some rubber on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday afternoon.
All 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff competitors will drive their race cars down Las Vegas Boulevard as part of NASCAR Burnout Blvd., according to a news release.
The event, which starts at 3:30 p.m., will start with driver introductions and pre-event pageantry in front of Planet Hollywood. The procession of race cars will then travel north to Spring Mountain Road, where drivers will take their turn emulating the victory burnouts they hope to replicate during the Playoffs, officials said.
The burnouts will take place on Spring Mountain, between Fashion Show and Wynn Las Vegas.
For more information: https://www.lvms.com/tickets/nascar/south-point-400/fan-info/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.