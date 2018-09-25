Karli (Courtesy, MGM Resorts)

Karli (Courtesy, MGM Resorts)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts announced the name of the newest baby dolphin at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden on Tuesday.

After a contest with hundreds of entries, the dolphin was named Karli, an acronym which stands for Knights, Aces, Rebels, Lights and “I” for "inclusion as the name represents four of Las Vegas’ sports teams."

The healthy female bottlenose dolphin was born on Aug. 11 at 10:50 p.m. to first-time mother Sofi, according to a release from MGM Resorts. 

The new calf was quickly learning to adapt to her surroundings as she bonds withe her mother in the habitat, a MGM spokesperson said. The habitat is also home to dolphins Duchess, Huf N Puf, Coco and Bella.

