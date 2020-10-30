LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas favorite Naked City Pizza on Thursday announced that it has closed its original location inside Moon Doggie's Bar after 10 years.
Chris Palmeri, who owns the eateries with his brother Michael, made the announcement on Facebook.
Palmeri started the post by saying, "this is not a post I had hoped to ever make."
In the post, Palmeri thanked everyone who has supported the original location over the past decade. He went on to note that although the Moon Doggies location has closed, the eatery is not leaving Las Vegas.
"I would also like to say this, Naked City Pizza is not going anywhere. Vegas is our home and we have secured long term leases at both our Paradise and Blue Diamond locations. We plan on being here serving our food in these two locations for a very long time," Palmeri wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.