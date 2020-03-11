LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that its upcoming convention has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
"In light of the current public health emergency both domestically and globally, it is clear that it would not be possible to hold #NABShow in April as planned," organizers said in a statement on Twitter.
The annual NAB Show was planned to run from April 6-11 in Las Vegas.
"In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community," organizers said in a statement.
NAB Show draws 90,000 attendees from over 160 countries, according to its website.
In light of the current public health emergency both domestically and globally, it is clear that it would not be possible to hold #NABShow in April as planned. NAB is evaluating a number of alternatives to the April show.— NAB Show (@NABShow) March 11, 2020
For more info, please visit: https://t.co/CyALIcvTVX pic.twitter.com/rwQgdr92td
Organizers said they are considering a number of potential alternatives for the show later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.