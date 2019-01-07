LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A New Year’s Eve celebration on the Las Vegas Strip took a terrifying turn when a tourist ended up at Sunrise Hospital.
Tyler Arnold, 25, suffered broken bones, bruises and brain swelling, according to his family.
“He had a craniotomy and ended up having a stroke,” family friend Shannon Hatfield said. “One eye is black and swollen shut. [He has] a right broken ankle, and his facial bones are broken.”
Hatfield said Arnold lost his phone at Marquee night club. Shortly after the countdown, Arnold called it a night.
“He probably was drinking,” Hatfield said. Hatfield added that Arnold does not do drugs.
“He was done with [the night] and just wanted to go back to the room,” Hatfield said.
When Arnold’s friends returned to their room at the Mirage, Arnold was not there.
“The two boys started looking at police stations, hospitals, and could not find him anywhere. They finally made a phone call to his mother and for hours we didn’t know where he was. He was just missing.”
Jan. 1 around 6 p.m. near Koval Lane and Flamingo Road, Metro police said a passerby noticed Arnold lying down near a ditch and called 9-1-1.
“A man found him laying on a pillow,” Hatfield said. “He was at the top [of a ditch] and the guy realized he was injured.”
Metro police classified Arnold’s case as a sick or injured person’s report because there were no witnesses around.
In a phone call with a police spokesperson, he said it was unclear if Arnold’s injuries were caused by external factors like a hit and run crash, an accident, or something else.
Hatfield told FOX5 Arnold’s wallet was still with him.
“We went from thinking he was robbed to thinking he was assaulted.
The investigation is ongoing.
To help Arnold with medical expenses, click here. If you know anything about his case, contact police.
