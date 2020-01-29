My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way performs at the Red Rock Casino October 7, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- My Chemical Romance on Wednesday announced that the band is hitting the road for a North American your.

My Chemical Romance will make a stop in Las Vegas on Oct. 11 at T-Mobile Arena as part of the tour.

Tickets for the band's show in Las Vegas go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m., according to T-Mobile Arena.

According to Rolling Stone, it will mark My Chemical Romance's first time touring North America in nine years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.