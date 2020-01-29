LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- My Chemical Romance on Wednesday announced that the band is hitting the road for a North American your.
My Chemical Romance will make a stop in Las Vegas on Oct. 11 at T-Mobile Arena as part of the tour.
A summoning... https://t.co/3Kl2UsMLL8 #MCRXX pic.twitter.com/EWlRwDl7Gt— My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 29, 2020
Tickets for the band's show in Las Vegas go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m., according to T-Mobile Arena.
JUST ANNOUNCED: The @MCRofficial reunion is coming to Vegas! Rock out with them live on October 11. Tickets go on-sale January 31. 🖤— T-Mobile Arena (@TMobileArena) January 29, 2020
🎟️ https://t.co/HdWt0Ub2Az pic.twitter.com/NsyhLeqane
According to Rolling Stone, it will mark My Chemical Romance's first time touring North America in nine years.
