LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hip-hop producer was sentenced on Thursday to two years and nine months in prison for unlawfully operating a prostitution business over a 12 year period, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada announced.
According to court documents, Jamal Rashid, 45, of Las Vegas, known as hip-hop producer “Mally Mall,” owned and operated several escort businesses between April 2002 and September 2014 that served as fronts for a prostitution business. Rashid operated a prostitution business that transported victims across the United States using various paid websites, such as Backpage and Eros, to advertise the victims for prostitution purposes.
Rashid allegedly exploited hundreds of victims. Some were “independent contractors” who turned over to Rashid a portion of what they earned through prostitution. Some were “priority girls” who turned over nearly all of the proceeds from prostitution to Rashid.
According to court documents, Rashid admitted to manipulating the victims, imposing rules and threatening them. Rashid also encouraged victims to get tattoos of him to demonstrate their loyalty, and led many of them to believe he would advance their careers in show business, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Rashid pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity. In addition to imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro sentenced Rashid to three years of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Dickinson prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.