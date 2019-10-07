Get out your camera! Another Instagram-worthy, interactive museum is opening in Las Vegas.
Museum of Selfies, which opens Friday, Oct. 25 at the Miracle Mile Shops on the Strip, describes itself as an interactive museum that explores the history of the selfie.
The Las Vegas location will mark the museum's second location after opening a location in Hollywood last year, according to a news release.
“We are so excited to expand the Museum of Selfie brand to Las Vegas,” said Kate Kutepova, co-founder of Museum of Selfies. “The iconic Las Vegas Strip is so Instagramable in itself, we can’t think of a better place to debut our next installment.”
Photo opportunities at the Museum of Selfies Las Vegas will include a two-sided illusion bathroom selfie, a "Game of Thrones"-inspired throne made up of selfie sticks and an emoji pool, among others.
According to organizers, "Museumgoers will leave with Instagram-worthy photos and a better understanding of the selfie and its meaning."
The museum will be open Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Pre-sale tickets start at $17 for children and $23 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at www.selfievegas.com.
