LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The family of an 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed in November has filed a lawsuit against their homeowners association for negligence.
Angie Erives was killed in her own home by a group of alleged gangsters targeting a rival’s house. They had the wrong address and shot at Erives's home instead
"I have lots of cases, tragic cases,” said attorney, Sean Claggett. “And this is the only one that's ever made me cry ... twice."
Claggett said the real tragedy is that he thinks Angie’s death could have been avoided.
"In this case, there was red flag warnings everywhere," said Claggett. "Police were being called out to this house, the intended target house, countless times. There were violations of the CCNR's of the HOA all over the place. The HOA was communicating with the home owner these violations and between the HOA and the home owner they did nothing. The property manager did nothing. Everyone was aware that this was a problem."
Claggett said the HOA is only part of the problem. The lawsuit claims the property management company and the homeowners also knew there were issues.
"They knew about the problem and didn't do anything about it," said Claggett.
Angie’s family wants financial compensation from all three.
"We are suing the owners of the home. We're suing the property managers and we're suing the home owner's association," said Claggett.
A full copy of the lawsuit can be found here.
