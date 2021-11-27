LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A family is mourning a man who was shot and killed in a "random" shooting outside a Las Vegas gas station.
Just after midnight on Nov. 4, a 22-year-old man allegedly shot into two parked vehicles before opening fire inside a gas station off Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard.
Police said Curtis Abraham was sitting in one of those parked cars and was killed after the suspect shot him several times.
Abraham's cousin, Rhonda Scott, and mother, June Abraham, spoke with FOX5 via Zoom on Saturday -- what would have been Curtis' 37th birthday.
“It’s painful, for nothing. He was murdered for nothing," June Abraham said.
Scott said the anger is still there, and they're not sure if the hurt will ever go away.
“It’s been traumatic for everyone. My daughter is you know afraid to go in gas stations and I think we’re just all now so on edge. It’s almost as if you’re living in fear along with the disbelief,” Scott said.
For June who has to go to work, she has to go somewhere private to hide and cry. She said it's hard to function.
“Thursdays will never be the same. Every Thursday I think about the call I got. Christmas, Thanksgiving, I’m not celebrating anything. I cant," June Abraham said.
Curtis Abraham left Baltimore to Vegas to excel in what he was passionate about, photography and production.
“You know we want the public to know the type of man that he was and the wonderful life, the beautiful life that was senselessly cut short and how this world has been robbed of an amazing talent," Scott said.
On Saturday, iFocus DMG, the production company Curtis worked with released the last major production he was a part of. Curtis directed and produced a music video with Quintin Kolt.
All the proceeds from the song will go toward Abraham's 17-year-old daughter. A Gofundme was created for her.
