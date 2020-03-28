LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were arrested by Las Vegas police Friday following a tip regarding a possible homicide in the northeast valley.
About 2:02 p.m. on March 27, authorities were called to the 2200 block of Colebrook Street near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.
During an investigation, police identified Tonya Dillard, 27, and her boyfriend, Jacob Berkovitz, 24, as murder suspects following a tip provided by a friend of Dillard.
The pair had posted a dating ad prior to the killing, in an attempt to lure a victim to Berkovitz' residence, police said in a release Saturday. The victim was then robbed and killed at the home, police said.
Dillard and Berkovitz were arrested and booked into the Clark
County Detention Center on multiple charges, including: murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, the release stated.
The identity of the victim and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.
The suspects were apprehended in partnership with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), an FBI-led task force comprised of LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
