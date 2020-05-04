LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Murder Hornets are creating a buzz online, but the Nevada Department of Agriculture says locals don't have to worry.
According to the Nevada Department of Agriculture, the Murder Hornets are actually called Asian Giant Hornets.
The hornets are believed to have arrived in Pacific Northwest through shipping cargo and thrive in the climate because of the wet weather.
Asian Giant Hornets are not likely to call Nevada home, as the climate is too dry for them.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen a Asian Giant Hornet in Nevada is asked to snap a pic, and send the finding to the Department of Agriculture.
