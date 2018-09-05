LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Cassie Smith and her boyfriend Joshua Oxford, stood in front of a judge Wednesday morning, three days after she reported her son Daniel Theriot missing. By Wednesday evening, the district attorney’s office filed additional criminal complaints to determine whether the two will face 1st degree murder charges in Theriot's death.

“This is not an ordinary child abuse, neglect or endangerment type case,” Judge William Jansen said. “This is much more serious.”

Smith told police Theriot disappeared at Sunset Park, but as time passed police began to question her story.

During the search police checked the couple's home and found Daniel’s younger brother under the supervision of Oxford. Child Protective Services stepped in and took the child to Sunrise Hospital. Medical staff reported signs of ongoing abuse.

“The child who is the subject of this criminal complaint had indications of ongoing abuse,” the state prosecutor said.

The couple was also charged with child endangerment.

On Monday morning, police found Daniel’s body in a remote area near Lake Mead.

“The autopsy of that child indicated ongoing abuse,” the prosecutor said. “There is evidence that was at the hands of both individuals charged in this case.”