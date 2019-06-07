LAS VEGAS - A mural honoring the lives of two Metro police officers who were killed while eating at Cici’s Pizza was unveiled today at the restaurant.
The families of officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were present along with fellow Metro police officers and members of the community.
The unveiling took place on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the shooting.
"Every year it's been difficult," said Robert Soldo, brother of Igor Soldo. "However, we move forward. We remember all the good things that they have made in their lives. We became a lot closer family. Not only us as a family, but also with Alyn Beck’s family. We became a lot closer to them. And the Las Vegas Metro police."
Fellow Metro police officers lined the back of the restaurant just before the unveiling. For them the shooting, while painful, has served as a bonding experience.
"We came together more than ever before, as an agency supporting each other, taking care of each other," Capt. Jaime Prosser said. "Also training each other, learning new tactics and talking about way we can prevent this from happening in the future."
The mural was created by Las Vegas art student Cassandra Sosa, who drew inspiration from one of her favorite hand gestures.
"The hands were always my biggest thing," she said. "I love realistic stuff. So I love drawing things in real life."
Sosa was selected by Cici's Pizza franchise owner Bill Badruddin, who created a mural submission contest in order to find the perfect artist.
"Very special day," Badruddin said. "It's everything I wanted it to be. It's picture perfect. It's mural perfect."
