LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mural was unveiled near the site of the fatal November crash involving former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III.
The mural, located near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, is in remembrance of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.
A small memorial has been placed in front of the mural.
Tintor, a graduate of Durango High School, was about a mile from her home when police say Ruggs sped down Rainbow Boulevard at 156 mph in his Chevrolet Corvette.
The car slammed into Tintor's Toyota RAV4 and sent both cars more than 500 feet down the road, police said previously.
The RAV4 caught fire with Tintor and her dog Max still inside. Neither survived.
