LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A sight outside the Erotic Heritage Museum made jaws drop: a beloved fine art mural of a nude woman was vandalized by graffiti.
"You scribbled over a beautiful piece of artwork-- for some green squiggly lines," said museum employee Tina Schellinger, who called the act "degrading" and "senseless."
The mural has been on the side of the museum off Sammy Davis Jr. for years. The piece is replica of Renaissance art and also a tribute to the LGBTQ community.
The museum showcases thousands of years of history of all things sensual, provocative and even scientific about sex.
"That's just being mean," said Schellinger.
According to the museum, the work is permanently destroyed.
The museum is searching for a local artist to revive the artwork.
