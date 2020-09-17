LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At least five vehicles caught fire early Thursday morning in the parking area of a downtown Las Vegas casino.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire happened around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 17 at at Four Queens Resort and Casino, 222 E. Carson Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they saw black smoke coming from the first floor of the six-story parking garage.
LVFR said at least five vehicles were either damaged or destroyed due to the fire. LVFR said an RTC bus stop was also destroyed
No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $500,000.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.