LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City says fire and police crews are assisting a multiple vehicle pileup on the US 95 at Mile Marker 50, near Searchlight.
According to police, the incident could possibly be due to "brown out conditions."
In a tweet, authorities said police are assisting Nevada State Police on scene, as fire crews are treating several injured individuals.
Boulder City Police and Fire are at a multiple vehicle pileup on US 95 mile marker 50 possibly due to brown out conditions. The BC Police Department is assisting NHP on scene; BC Fire is treating several injured individuals. Be careful on the roads today! pic.twitter.com/6xlVS5B0iu— CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) February 21, 2022
In a tweet, Nevada State Police said 11 vehicles were involved in the crash. Nine people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
#TrafficAlert Multi-vehicle crash involving 11-vehicles on US95/MM 50CL - just outside of Boulder City near the Solar Panel Farm. 9 people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) February 21, 2022
