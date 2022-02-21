Police lights siren generic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City says fire and police crews are assisting a multiple vehicle pileup on the US 95 at Mile Marker 50, near Searchlight.

According to police, the incident could possibly be due to "brown out conditions."

In a tweet, authorities said police are assisting Nevada State Police on scene, as fire crews are treating several injured individuals.

In a tweet, Nevada State Police said 11 vehicles were involved in the crash. Nine people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

