BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- A non-fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate-11 were temporarily closed due to a multiple vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
According to NHP, the crash was reported at 1:55 a.m. near mile marker nine and involved four vehicles, two of which were semi-trucks.
Traffic on northbound I-11 was stopped for several hours and NHP advised motorists to drive through Boulder City to travel to Las Vegas or Laughlin. The scene was cleared at around 4:30 a.m.
This was the third major accident to occur on the highway since it opened.
