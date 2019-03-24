LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died in a crash involving seven vehicles in the east valley Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Officers were called to the intersection of East Tropicana and South Eastern avenues about 7:15 a.m., Metro Police Lt. William Matchko said. Three people were transported to Sunrise Hospital and one person was confirmed to be deceased.
It was not immediately known what condition the victims sent to Sunrise were in.
According to Matchko, impairment was suspected and a suspect was detained by police.
Additional details of the crash were not immediately available.
The intersection was expected to be closed for a couple hours while crews cleaned the area and police investigated.
The intersection remained closed Sunday afternoon.
