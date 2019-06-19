HENDERSON, NEVADA (FOX5) -- More than $1 million was granted to multiple Northern Nevada towns for marketing to promote tourism to lesser-known spots of the state.
In a release, Travel Nevada's spokesperson said it distributed grants to Winnemucca, Mesquite, White Pine County and more. The grants OK'd from the Nevada Commission on Tourism totaled $1,017,790.
The money will go toward nonprofit marketing efforts targeting tourists to visit more, stay longer and see the sights of rural Nevada.
“Rural Nevada is where visitors will find amazing state parks, cultural and historical sites and one-of-a-kind community events,” Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, NCOT chairwoman, said in the release.
Specifically, the money will be spent toward:
- the 2021 World Horseshoe Pitching Contest in Winnemucca ($19,880)
- the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe for website updates and print materials to identify Pyramid Lake as a fishing destination ($5,000)
- Mesquite for a new visitor's guide ($10,000)
- a millennial traveler marketing effort for Tonopah, Beatty and Pioche ($16,500)
- White Pine County to create a 3D video of Ely's Renaissance Village historical site ($6,000)
- and the Alta Alpina Cycling Club to promote a new bicycling series in 2020 ($9,210)
