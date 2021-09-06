LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There are several job fairs planned in the Las Vegas Valley for the week following Labor Day.
TUESDAY
Gritz Cafe is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 7 looking for a cashier, expeditor, dish washer and cook.
Those interested can apply in person at the job fair Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at Gritz Cafe, located at 1911 Stella Lake St. #150.
WEDNESDAY
El Cortez Hotel and Casino will have a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 8 to fill "a multitude of positions to accommodate the recent influx of guests."
The job fair will be held on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fiesta Room inside the property, located at 600 E. Fremont St.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online to expedite the interview process: https://elcortezhotelcasino.com/employment/application/
Applicants should bring a copy of their resume and government issued photo ID.
El Cortez has the following openings:
- Bar Back/bartender
- Casino Cocktail Server
- Cook
- Food & Beverage Supervisor
- Food Expeditor
- Front Desk/Reservations
- Hostess
- Hot Dog Cart Attendant
- Housekeeping
- Kitchen Worker
- Security Officer
- Security Supervisor
- Siegel's Food Server
THURSDAY
Westland Real Estate Group is looking to hire 15 to 20 people at a hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The company is looking to fill the following positions:
- Assistant Community Manager
- Community Manager
- HVAC Maintenance Technicians
- Maintenance Technicians
- Maintenance Supervisor
- Leasing Agents
- Plumber
Applications can be submitted online ahead of the event, or filled out on site. Online applications are available at www.westlandreg.com/jobs
