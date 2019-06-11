LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation is putting the final touches on their billion-dollar Interstate 15 expansion.
Drivers on Monday battled lane closures both northbound and southbound set to run through the end of the week as crews finish paving and stripping parts of the interstate.
Here are the expected closures:
June 9-12 (Sunday-Wednesday)
Interstate 15 southbound will have two inside lanes closed 24/7 between I-215 and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 9 until 8 p.m., June 12
June 9-13 (Sunday-Thursday)
Interstate 15 southbound will have two inside lanes closed 24/7 between Sahara Ave and Silverado Ranch Boulevard from 8 p.m., June 9 until 5 a.m., June 13, with additional nightly lane closures occurring from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.
June 10-12 (Monday-Wednesday)
Interstate 15 northbound will have two inside lanes closed 24/7 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and I-215 from 12 p.m., June 10 until 8 p.m., June 12.
June 10-14 (Monday-Friday)
Interstate 15 northbound will have two inside lanes closed 24/7 between I-215 and Sahara Avenue from 8 p.m., June 10 until 8 p.m., June 14, with additional nightly lane closures occurring from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.
According to NDOT, crews are applying a special crumb rubber asphalt mix, incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride.
They said crumb rubber lasts twice as long as traditional asphalt pavement and has more grip in the wet.
It also recycles used tires that otherwise would end up in a landfill. “Pave-A-Palooza” will use roughly 60,000 discarded tires, according to NDOT.
