LAS VEGAS -- In a neighborhood near Rainbow and Cactus, multiple homes were hit by bullets. Neighbors say they think the shooter was driving along Rainbow and fired from a car. It happened Tuesday night at about 8:30.
"It's just scary to think about something just driving and shooting," a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous told us.
Other neighbors say the area is quiet, and crime is rare.
"I was freaked out," a neighbor said. "It just, it was scary," she said.
That woman says bullets narrowly missed her home, but her neighbors weren't so lucky.
"The house to the left, a bullet went straight from the back to the garage, from the back end of the house all the way through," she said.
Fox5 called Metro Police to ask about the case, but they didn't get back to us. Neighbors say officers have been in and out of the neighborhood. They also said those officers told them, it was a high caliber rifle used to create the damage.
"People are just crazy!," one neighbor said.
Thankfully nobody was hurt, but with kids out for Christmas break, and families in town for the holidays, neighbors say this could have easily been a tragedy.
"I just hope they get caught, a lot of people could have been impacted and lives could have been changed forever."
If you have any information that can help police, please call Metro.
