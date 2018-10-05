NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire were called to a fire at a mobile home trailer park early Friday morning.
According to fire officials, heavy flames were coming from one side of a single-wide mobile home trailer at around 6:30 a.m. on 3025 Glendale Avenue, near East Carey Avenue and Belmont Street. More than 20 firefighters responded to the scene.
Firefighters attempted to put out the fire from inside the mobile home, but a collapsible wall was in the fighters' way, officials said. Firefighters knocked down the fire from outside the mobile home several minutes later.
No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. The mobile home was unoccupied during the fire.
A cause for the fire was under investigation. Damage estimate costs were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.